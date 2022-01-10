UPDATE: All lanes reopened on I-41 NB following fire incident

MONDAY 1/10/2022 6:51 a.m.
LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes on I-41 northbound are reopened following an incident involving a fire.
According to authorities, all of the lanes on I-41 northbound are reopened.
There was still no information on the cause of the fire.
Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.
UPDATE: Right lane closed on I-41 NB in Little Chute due to fire
MONDAY 1/10/2022 5:33 a.m.
LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Originally the fire closed all lanes of I-41 northbound, but now only the right lane is closed.
Officials still believe the closure will last two hours.
Local 5 will continue to update this story.
ORIGINAL: Fire closes all lanes of I-41 NB near Little Chute
MONDAY 1/10/2022 5:26 a.m.
LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire is causing all lanes of I-41 northbound to be closed in Outagamie County.
According to officials, all lanes of I-41 northbound are closed because of a fire. The incident happened around 5:08 a.m. on the off-ramp to Freedom Road.
The closure is expected to last two hours.
There was no information on the cause of the fire.
Local 5 will continue to update this story as more information is released.