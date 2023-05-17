WEDNESDAY, 5/17/2023 – 2:36 p.m.

EGG HARBOR, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the structure fire that closed down all lanes of WIS 42 in Door County.

According to WisDOT, all lanes are now clear. The incident took just under two hours to clear.

No additional information was provided.

Original story: Fire closes all lanes of WIS 42 in Door County

WEDNESDAY, 5/17/2023 – 1:17 p.m.

EGG HARBOR, Wis. (WFRV) – A structure fire has closed all lanes of WIS 42 in Door County.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all lanes of WIS 42 (northbound and southbound) are closed due to a structure fire. The incident reportedly happened around 12:30 p.m.

The highway is closed at Sunny Slope Road in Egg Harbor. The Door County Sheriff’s Office is reportedly handling the incident.

The closure is expected to last two hours. There was no information on what caused the fire or if there are any injuries.

No additional details were provided. Local 5 will continue to update this story.