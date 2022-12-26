MONDAY 12/26/2022 11:25 a.m.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – US 151 northbound is back open following an hour and fifteen-minute closure.

Officials say that all lanes on US 151 are back open. The incident reportedly happened around 9:45 a.m. and was cleared around 11 a.m.

There was no information on if there were any injuries.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.

ORIGINAL: Fire closes all northbound lanes of US 151 in Fond du Lac County

MONDAY 12/26/2022 10:25 a.m.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire is closing all northbound lanes of US 151 in Fond du Lac County.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all lanes of US 151 northbound are closed due to a fire. Based on the picture provided by traffic cameras, it appears that a semi-truck caught on fire.

The incident reportedly happened around 9:45 a.m. The closure is expected to last two hours. US 151 northbound is closed at I-41.

There was no information on the cause of the fire or if there were any injuries. Local 5 will update this story as more details are released.