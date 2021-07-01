FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Fire closes both directions of US 151 near Chilton

CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire has closed both northbound and southbound traffic of US 151 near Chilton.

According to officials, the incident happened on July 1 around 1:30 a.m. and US 151 is closed from Salm Road to Minahan Road in both directions. The fire is near Town Hall Road.

The alternate route is HWY C to HWY F to North State Street to HWY 151 or North State Street to HWY F to HWY C to HWY 151.

The estimated duration of the closure is expected to be over two hours.

There is no further information at this time, Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.

