FOND DU LAc, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire at a Fond du Lac restaurant could have been much worse if not for the quick actions of a neighbor, working smoke detectors, and a closed door.

According to the Fond du Lac Fire Rescue, crews were sent to Boda’s Restaurant around 6:20 p.m. on Friday for reports of smoke coming from the basement of the restaurant.

When crews arrived at the unoccupied restaurant, smoke was encountered in the basement as a result of a fire in the mechanical room. However, due to the door of the mechanical room being closed, the fire self-extinguished.

The release notes that a neighbor had heard smoke detectors in the building going off while he was outside and near the building. He then called the owner and the owner called 911.

“Without the neighbor there to identify the smoke detectors sounding, and taking quick action to call the owner and 911, the fire could have been much worse,” said Battalion Chief Ben Stephany. “His quick actions created a much better outcome for the restaurant.”

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue also noted the important role of having working smoke detectors and having doors closed plays in preventing a situation like this from getting much worse.

The cause of the fire is believed to have started from a malfunctioning fan in the mechanical room to keep the area dry.

Authorities did say the restaurant will be closed until further notice. No other information was provided.