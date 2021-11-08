GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Fire completely burns down house in Outagamie Co., owners were on vacation

Local News

ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Monday morning fire in Outagamie County completely burned down a house, while its occupants were gone on vacation.

The scene of the fire was in the 5000 block of Skylark Drive in Oneida. No information was provided if there were any injuries or the cause of the fire.

When crews arrived the house was completely in flames and authorities say that the occupants were gone on vacation.

Crews are still on the scene.

There was no further information available. Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.

