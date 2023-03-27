GRAFTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A livestock barn in Ozaukee County caught fire over the weekend, and over ten agencies were called to assist.

The Grafton Fire Department posted on its Facebook page about a barn fire that happened on March 25. Around 6:15 p.m., fire crews were sent to a reported fire east of Port Washington Road on Lakefield Road.

Authorities say the call was upgraded to the ‘Box’ level. The fire reportedly ‘completely’ destroyed a livestock barn.

Some small livestock died from the fire. There were no reported injuries to residents or firefighters. There was no information on what caused the fire.

In addition to the Grafton Fire Department, the following agencies assisted with the incident:

Saukville Fire Department

Cedarburg Fire Department

Port Washington Fire/Rescue

Southern Ozaukee Fire and EMS

Jackson Fire Department

Newburg Fire Department

North Shore Fire/Rescue

Waubeka Fire Department

Menomonee Falls Fire Department

Belgium Fire Department

Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.