FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue responded to an overnight house fire in the city.

Just before 4 a.m. on Sunday morning, the Fond du Lac Fire Rescue tweeted a picture of fire crews at the scene of a burning home that was located in the 20 block of W Bank Street.

In the photo, it seems the fire spread to the roof of a neighboring home as well as a tree in the back of the home.

Officials did confirm that there were ‘multiple exposures’ during the incident.

Fond du Lac house fire

Local 5 reached out to the local department. Officials are not able to provide additional details at this time, however, Local 5 will update this story when more information is available.