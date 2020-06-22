FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Fire crews extinguish flare-ups at Menasha nursing home

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Crews responded to a fire at Fox Valley rehabilitation center just days another fire had damaged the west wing of the building.

According to officials, crews from the Fox Crossing Fire Department and Neenah Menasha Fire were dispatched for a re-kindle of the fire at Oakridge Gardens Nursing Home around 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Upon arrival, crews say they were able to quickly extinguish the flare-ups. Fox Crossing Fire Chief Brian Harbison tells WFRV Local 5 that these types of fires are common as there are multiple voids created from the roof and roofing materials creating spaces that hide smoldering embers.

No additional damage was reported in the existing structure and no injuries were reported.

A fire had initially broke out Oakridge on Thursday.

