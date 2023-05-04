SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews responded to a fire that stemmed from a coffee roaster at a local coffee shop in Sheboygan on Thursday morning.

According to the Sheboygan Fire Department, crews received reports of a fire at Torke Coffee just before 9:45 a.m. on May 4.

First arriving crews to the Paine Avenue location found heavy smoke coming from roof vents with the employees already evacuated.

An employee met the first fire officer to arrive on the scene, stating that there was a fire in the coffee roaster, authorities say.

The Sheboygan Fire Department says the fire was under control in about 10 minutes.

The fire was contained to the roaster, and fire crews remained on the scene for about two hours due to the “extensive overhaul needed to ensure the fire would not reignite,” while also ventilating smoke from the building.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.