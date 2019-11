APPLETON (WFRV) — A fire damaged an Appleton duplex Monday night.

Firefighters were called to the scene in the 300 block of W. Winnebago Street around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Investigators say the fire started in the first floor and spread up a stairwell to the second and third floors of the home.

They say the home has heavy smoke damage, and they are still investigating the cause of the fire.

No one was home at the time of the fire.