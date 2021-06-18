Fire danger remains high, DNR-burn permits suspended in select counties

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Normally by this time of year, spring wildfire danger is over. Due to minimal precipitation, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says the danger isn’t over yet.

Since June 1, the DNR says they have responded to 106 wildfires in DNR protection areas. Fire danger remains elevated in many parts of the state, with much of the northern half of Wisconsin currently experiencing High to Very High fire danger.

Officials say DNR-issued burning permits will be suspended in some counties. They ask everyone to always check for restrictions in your area daily after 11 a.m.

DNR says everyone should be cautious with anything that could inadvertently start a wildfire. Ensure all tow chains are secured, avoid parking vehicles on dry grass, keep ATVs and UTVs on the trail and avoid any fireworks use.

If you’re doing any woods work, they ask you to avoid setting down hot chainsaws on dry grass or leaves.  Never leave your campfire unattended and make sure it’s fully out – drown and stir until all material feels cool.

Burning restrictions, wildfire, and prescribed fire activity can be checked here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Thursday Prep Spotlight: Tickets to state track and field meet punched, De Pere baseball outlasts Ashwaubenon

Milwaukee Bucks Game Six Preview Kyle Malzhan

Hortonville & Green Bay Preble softball survive upset bids, Coleman baseball cruises past Crivitz

Tuesday Prep Spotlight

Local athletes advance to sectional track and field meets

Prep Sports