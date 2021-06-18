Fire danger remains high, DNR-burn permits suspended in select counties

(WFRV) – Normally by this time of year, spring wildfire danger is over. Due to minimal precipitation, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says the danger isn’t over yet.

Since June 1, the DNR says they have responded to 106 wildfires in DNR protection areas. Fire danger remains elevated in many parts of the state, with much of the northern half of Wisconsin currently experiencing High to Very High fire danger.

Officials say DNR-issued burning permits will be suspended in some counties. They ask everyone to always check for restrictions in your area daily after 11 a.m.

DNR says everyone should be cautious with anything that could inadvertently start a wildfire. Ensure all tow chains are secured, avoid parking vehicles on dry grass, keep ATVs and UTVs on the trail and avoid any fireworks use.

If you’re doing any woods work, they ask you to avoid setting down hot chainsaws on dry grass or leaves. Never leave your campfire unattended and make sure it’s fully out – drown and stir until all material feels cool.

Burning restrictions, wildfire, and prescribed fire activity can be checked here.