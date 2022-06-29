BRUSSELS, Wis. (WFRV) – The B.U.G. Fire Department has been in need of a new trailer for some time now.

Thanks to some fundraising efforts and the generosity of others, the Brussels-Union-Gardner Fire Department was able to receive a new UTV trailer for its department.

A fundraiser that was held on June 4, the Brussels Car and Bike Show, helped to provide the majority of the funds needed for the new trailer. The fundraiser was such a success that the B.U.G. Fire Department already announced another for 2023

The new UTV trailer will allow B.U.G. Fire to respond to calls safer and will also allow the department to upgrade its UTV in the future, due to the new trailer’s length and heavier payload capacity.

B.U.G. Fire uses its UTV for brush fires, off-road rescues, and some ice rescues.