WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire department in central Wisconsin had a little fun providing updates to some of the new heroes it hired by creating its own episode of ‘The Office.’

The Office is an American sitcom television series that depicts the everyday work lives of office employees at the Scranton, Pennsylvania, branch of the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, and members of the Wausau Fire Department created its very own episode called ‘The Fire Department.’

In the video, firefighters highlight the department’s success in securing the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Grant, which provides funding to help increase or maintain the number of trained firefighters available within the Wausau community.

Wausau firefighters also featured 12 new positions in the department, making it a ‘monumental step forward’ for the entire department. In addition, the video shows the new probationary firefighter as he navigates his way through his new career and tries to find his place in Wasau.