Green Bay and Bellevue Fire Departments join forces

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Green Bay area fire departments will combine forces to become one, according to city leaders who made the announcement Friday.

The Bellevue Fire Department and Green Bay Metro Fire Department held a press conference Friday to officially announce the merger.

Green Bay Metro Fire Chief David Litton said it was an exciting day for the firefighters and the communities they serve. He said the merger will result in faster response times and significant savings for the taxpayers.

“By eliminating the need for additional fire stations and by not having to buy expensive ladder trucks, which cost upwards of $1.2 to $1.3million dollars these days,” explained Litton, “we are we are absolutely going to provide a more cost efficient , better service for both communities.”

Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich and Village of Bellevue President Steve Soukup signed the contract at the meeting. The agreement goes into effect on the first of the year, 2021.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department signed a similar agreement with the village of Allouez eight years ago.