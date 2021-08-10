Fire Departments in Outagamie County respond to reports of a tornado touching

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

OUTAGAMIE Co., Wis. (WFRV)- On Tuesday, August 10, the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a tornado touching down.

The National Weather Service alerted Outagamie Sheriffs just after 6 p.m.

Sources say the tornado was visible on the ground near the Navarino and Deerview Road intersection in the town of Maine. The Nichols Fire Department responded to a residence in the nearby area for damage assessment. Officials confirmed no injuries in the immediate area. Crews are continuing assessments of the incident for future damages and injuries.

Nichols Rural Fire Department wants community members who experience property damage from this storm should report it to the Outagamie County’s Damage Assessment site.

No additional information has been released at this time. Local Five will update this story as more details are made public.

