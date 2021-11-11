Fire destroys 2-story garage, damages home in Kewaunee Co., homeowner alerted by ‘popping noise’

MONTPELIER, Wis. (WFRV) – A homeowner in Kewaunee County was alerted to a fire when he heard a popping noise coming from his garage.

According to the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 10 around 12:30 a.m. authorities responded to a report of a garage fire at E1523 Cherneyville Road. The property owner found the fire when he heard popping noises.

Firefighters found a 30′ x 30′ two-story detached garage completely immersed in fire when they arrived. An adjacent home also had fire on the exterior siding and in the eave of the structure.

Crews reportedly focused on interior operations trying to limit the damage to the home. Other firefighters put out the fire happening at the garage as well as the exterior of the home. Officials say they had to pull the ceiling down to gain access to the fire which had extended into the ceiling void.

The home did not have an attic.

The fire was reportedly under control within 30 minutes. The garage and the contents inside were completely destroyed. The home had fire, smoke and some water damage.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire including:

Luxemburg Fire Department

Denmark Fire Department

New Franken Fire Department

Kewaunee Fire Department

Casco Fire Department

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

Local 5 will continue to update this story if more information is released.