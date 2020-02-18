Fire destroys Fond du Lac Auto Mart

FOND DU LAC, Wis. ( WFRV ) – On Sunday, February 16 the Fond du Lac Fire Rescue was dispatched to the Be Smart Auto Mall at 530 VanDyne Road for a reported structure fire.

Fire Chief Peter O’Leary says employees working inside the building at the time made the 9-1-1 call and were able to exit the building safely.

Upon arrival, fire crews encountered not only the structure on fire but several adjacent vehicles as well.

Crews battled the blaze for several hours from a defensive position, due to the number of flammable materials inside the shop, before being able to extinguish the fire.

The building is being considered a total loss.

O’Leary says the fire started accidentally and was not intentional, however, the exact cause has yet to be determined.