Fire destroys new Wisconsin sawmill, three semi-trailers

CORNELL, Wis. (AP) — Firefighters from seven different departments spent five hours Saturday battling a fire at a new sawmill near Cornell, in northwestern Wisconsin.

Cornell Assistant Fire Chief Matt Boulding says investigators believe a piece of equipment inside the sawmill malfunctioned started the Blaze.

Boulding says the building is a complete loss. Three semi-trailers next to the sawmill also were destroyed.

WEAU-TV reports that fire crews were able to save one semi-trailer that was near the building. Cornell is 40 miles northeast of Eau Claire.

