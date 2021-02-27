FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Fire discovered in local Appleton hotel dryer, incident under investigation

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Fire Department report that crews were successful in controlling a fire that had ignited at the Copper Leaf Hotel in Appleton on Saturday morning.

According to the station, at around 4 a.m., crews responded to a Fire Alarm at the Copper Leaf Hotel in Appleton.

Officials say the initial report indicated to firefighters that the Fire Alarm was detecting presence of smoke in the basement of the building.

Upon arrival, authorities say the Hotel had been evacuated. No injuries have been reported.

Officials say that the fire was discovered in the basement after crews had entered the basement laundry area and found the fire in one of the hotel’s dryers.

The Department says the hotel’s properly working sprinkler system assisted in extinguishment.

