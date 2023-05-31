GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple fire crews responded to a home in Grand Chute on Tuesday evening, authorities say that due to the fire, four residents have been displaced and the home is considered a ‘total loss.’

According to the Grand Chute Fire Department, a neighbor called 911 around 7:15 p.m. on May 30 to report flames and smoke coming from a home in the 4300 block of Gillett Street.

Authorities say the people in the home were able to safely get out in time.

The release states that the fire began on the outside of the home and traveled up the siding, through the roof eaves, and into the attic space. Due to the fire entering a complex attic space, crews worked for roughly 45 minutes to extinguish the main fire by pulling the ceiling inside, and siding and soffits outside to access all of the fire.

Crews remained on scene for several hours, conducting an investigation and continuing to put out every hot spot.

All four occupants of the home have been displaced, and officials say they are being assisted by family members and the American Red Cross. The home is considered to be a total loss, however many of the home’s contents are likely to be recovered.

The Grand Chute Fire Department wants to remind everyone that improper disposal of smoking materials and recreational fire ashes are common causes of fires in the Town. Exterior fires like the one at this home are dangerous because they often extend into the attic before they are detected by smoke detectors. Please avoid discarding cigarettes around mulch. Dirt in pots is also not suitable for putting out cigarettes because the organic matter in dirt and plastics support extended smoldering. Please use water, sand, and other inorganic materials in metal containers to extinguish smoking materials and dispose of recreational fire ashes. Grand Chute Fire Department

The City of Appleton, Town of Greenville, Town of Neenah, and Village of Fox Crossing fire units all responded.

No injuries were reported, and the fire is still under investigation.