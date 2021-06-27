Fire erupts at Georgia Pacific in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay’s Georgia Pacific is facing an estimated $50,000 loss after one of its company’s machines caught fire on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department (GBMFD), at around 4:16 p.m., crews responded to Georgia Pacific, located on the 1900 block S. Broadway Street, for reports of a fire in one of the machines.

Firefighters report they were able to extinguish the flames by using the buildings own sprinkler system. Crews later stayed on the scene to help ventilate the large building.

After further investigation, officials confirm that the fire started in the conveyor system and was caused by overheated paper products. While no injuries were reported during the incident, the company now faces around $50,000 worth in damages due to the incident.