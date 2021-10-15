GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Fire erupts in Allouez home, incident under investigation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Metro Fire Department is investigating a fire that erupted in a single-family home on Friday morning.

According to the department, just before 3 a.m. crews responded to the 3700 block Delahaut Street in the Village of Allouez for reports of a fully involved house fire.

Upon arrival, crews pulled hose lines and fought the fire from the exterior of the house due to the amount of fire coming from the home.

Officials confirmed no one was home at the time of the fire.

Authorities estimate the damage left to the house is around $225,000. The incident remains under investigation at this time.

