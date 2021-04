APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Controlled burns are taking place near I-41 in Grand Chute and Appleton.

The WisDOT sent out a tweet advising anyone who sees a fire while driving on I-41 that it is supposed to be there.

There was no information regarding if the burns were only for Thursday.

Controlled burns taking place today along I-41 in Grand Chute and Appleton in Outagamie County. If you see a fire along the road in these areas, it's supposed to be there. 🔥🔥 — WisDOT Northeast Region (@WisDOTnortheast) April 1, 2021

