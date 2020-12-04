Fire hazard tips, do’s and don’ts to keep your family safe for the holidays

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The holiday season is a great time for putting up festive decorations, but it can also bring dangerous fire hazards into your home.

As you go about trimming the tree or lighting the menorah, ReadyWisconsin encourages you to keep fire safety in mind.

“There are many fire hazards to be aware of when decorating for the holidays. By taking some simple precautions, you can help to greatly reduce the risk for you and your family,” advises Dr. Darrell L. Williams, Wisconsin Emergency Management administrator.

The first tip officials ask people to look for is checking the Christmas tree and other live greenery to ensure they are fresh before they are brought into your home. They ask you to look for things like brown or loose needles, which can be a sign of dryness, and make sure trees are watered daily and kept away from heat sources or open flames.

Authorities mention that live Christmas trees can catch fire in a matter of seconds. While many artificial trees may be flame resistant, they say that does not mean they are fireproof.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, U.S. fire departments responded to an average of 160 home fires each year between 2014-2018 that started with a Christmas tree. Of those fires, 45 percent were linked to problems with electrical distribution or lighting equipment, and 22 percent were caused by a heat source being too close to a tree.

Another helpful tip you should do is inspect your holiday lights before they are put on the tree or attached to your home. Look for strands with worn or broken cords, or loose bulb connections. Officials urge you to follow the manufacturer’s instructions for limits on the number of light strands that can be connected. They remind people that some lights are only for indoor or outdoor use, but not both.

In addition, their third tip is to never link more than three light strands together, unless the directions indicate it is safe to do so. Make sure to periodically check the lights and if the wires are warm to the touch, unplug and remove them. Authorities remind you to turn off all lights on trees and other decorations when going to bed or leaving the house and unplug extension cords when they are not in use.

Officers say most house fires caused by candles occur on Christmas Eve, Christmas, and News Year’s Day so you should never leave a burning candle unattended, and make sure they are kept at least 12 inches away from flammable materials. Another tip is to never place candles where children or pets could accidentally knock them over. Instead of lighting real candles, they ask you to consider using battery-operated flameless candles.

Lastly, they urge you to check your smoke alarms to make sure they are working properly. Alarms should be located on every level of your home and be tested monthly. Smoke detectors should also be replaced every ten years.

If you do not have an escape plan when a fire breaks out, authorities encourage you to create one with your family and practice it periodically.