APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – An early morning fire in Appleton caused around $150,000 in damages and left two people without a home.

According to the Appleton Fire Department, on October 10 around 1 a.m., crews were sent to a reported house fire in the 200 block of East Wentworth Lane. When crews arrived, flames could be seen from the back of the residence.

No one was inside the residence, and the fire was controlled within about 30 minutes. There were no reported injuries.

Officials say the fire caused an estimated $150,000 in damages. The American Red Cross was reportedly contacted to help the two adults who were without a home due to the fire.

There was no information on the cause of the fire, but the Appleton Fire Department did want to remind residents to allow outdoor cooking appliances to cool off before covering them.

No additional details were provided.