APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A residential fire broke out in the City of Appleton on Wednesday night.

According to a release, around 7:45 p.m., the Appleton Fire Department was sent to the 100 block of North Atlantic Street for a fire at a two-story home.

After arriving on the scene, firefighters located heavy smoke from the second story. All occupants from the home were outside and evacuated.

Firefighters made their way to the second-story attic area to extinguish the fire, and crews were able to bring it under control in under 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported as a result, but the damages were estimated at around $50,000.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and the incident remains open for investigation.