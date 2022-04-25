CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – When crews responded to a house fire in Chilton, they found a resident hanging from a second-floor window.

According to the Chilton Fire Department, on April 24 around 6:15 p.m., crews responded to Court Street and Heiman Street for a reported house fire. When crews arrived they found a man hanging out a second-floor window.

The man was reportedly rescued with the help of a ladder. He is being treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

A firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation and was later released from the hospital.

Officials say that there is no estimate on the damage that was caused, and the investigation is ongoing. The fire was reportedly contained to the rear part of the residence.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.