FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire investigators are trying to determine what started a Wednesday evening fire at a Fond du Lac residence.

According to Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue, on October 19 around 9:30 p.m. crews responded to a reported fire in the attic of a residence on the 400 block of North National Avenue. There was reportedly a fire in the attic.

A resident of the nome saw fire coming from the roof when he went outside. He reportedly tried to put out the fire from an interior closet but was not able to.

All the occupants of the residence were able to safely get out of the home. Crews were able to put out the fire, but there was ‘extensive’ damage to parts of the house.

There were no injuries reported. There was no information on the cause of the fire. However, it was mentioned that fire investigators are working to determine where and how the fire started.

