GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire on Green Bay’s east side has left two without a home, and caused an estimated $100,000 in damages.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, on 2/23 around 11 p.m. crews responded to a reported fire at a house on Green Bay’s east side. When crews arrived they found smoke and flames coming from both the first and second floors of the house.

The fire was reportedly put out within 15 minutes. One person was transported to a hospital to be evaluated for smoke inhalation.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Green Bay Metro Fire Department fire marshals. An estimated $100,000 in damages was caused by the fire, and it started in the kitchen area.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story if more details are released.