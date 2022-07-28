GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire in the City of Green Bay caused around $10,000 in damages on Thursday.

According to a release, firefighters with the Green Bay Metro Fire Department were sent to the 300 Block of South Roosevelt Street for a report of an exterior fire along a fence.

After arriving on the scene, firefighters found the fire extended into the detached garage of the residence. Crews battling the flames were able to extinguish in under ten minutes with only minor damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time. There were no reports of injury and those living at the residence are able to remain in their home.