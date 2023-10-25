GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire in Green Bay Wednesday morning has reportedly led to $60,000 in damage and injured two firefighters.

Officials from the Green Bay Metro Fire Department tell Local 5 that they were first made aware of a fire on the 2700 block of Nicolet Drive in Green Bay at 6:58 a.m.

Authorities say the fire caused an estimated $60,000 to a building that was vacant at the time of the incident.

Officials said that two firefighters suffered injuries while putting out the fire. The extent of that injury is currently unknown as is the cause of the fire itself.

The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes.

At this time, no additional information has been provided. Local Five will update this story as new details are released.