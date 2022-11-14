KINGSTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A residence in Green Lake County is a ‘total loss’ after authorities put out a fire, and stayed on scene for nearly five hours.

The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office released information about a house fire that happened on November 13. Around 7:20 p.m. authorities received a call regarding a structure fire at 115 Park Street in the Village of Kingston.

Multiple area fire departments were asked to assist at the scene. Crews stayed on the scene for about 5 hours, staying there until just before midnight.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time. There were no reported injuries as a result of the fire.

Authorities say the property is believed to be a ‘total loss’.

Local 5 will update this story as more details are released.