MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Manitowoc fire crews are investigating a fire that took place in a downtown Manitowoc suite on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Manitowoc Fire Rescue Department, at around 2:30 p.m. crews responded to a suite located in a three-story mixed-used occupancy building on the 900 block of South Eighth Street after receiving a report of smoke and the smell of burning wood coming from inside the room.

As crews were responding, the occupants of the suite reportedly evacuated the room and notified other occupants.

Upon arrival, officials say they saw smoke and flames around an outdoor lighting fixture.

Crews immediately checked the building to ensure occupants had evacuated the building while the fire was being extinguished.

During the evacuation, officials say they found smoke on the second story of the building resulting in crews performing an overhaul.

This led to firefighters finding fire in the walls on the second floor. The fire department believes that the fire extended to the second floor due to a large void space above the light fixture.

Crews confirmed that the fire on the second floor was extinguished and no additional extension was found. No injuries were reported during the incident.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but officials suspect it was the result of an electrical failure.