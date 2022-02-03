FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Fire in Oshkosh leaves 7 without a home, building had no working smoke alarms

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire in Oshkosh reportedly started because of cooking that was unattended and the building had no working smoke alarms which caused the fire to quickly spread.

According to the Oshkosh Fire Department, on Feb. 2 around 5:30 p.m. authorities were called for a fire at 1024 Greenwood Court. The first crew that arrived on the scene said there was heavy fire in the kitchen and dining room area.

The fire was reportedly put out quickly. However, there was ‘extensive’ damage to the building.

Authorities say that seven people are without a home and two cats died. The residents were being helped by the Red Cross.

A firefighter reportedly had a minor injury due to the icy conditions. There were reportedly no working smoke alarms in the building.

Officials say that the cause of the fir was unattended cooking.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story as more details are released.

