ELLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – One family is without a home after a Tuesday morning fire in Outagamie County.

According to firefighters from the Town of Ellington Fire Department, a fire broke out at a home across the road from the fire station on Highway 76 at around 9:30 a.m.

The family was home at the time but managed to evacuate safely. There were no injuries reported from this incident.

However, the garage sustained heavy damage, and firefighters say there is water damage throughout the rest of the home. The residence is reportedly unlivable because of no power.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

No additional details were provided.