Fire in Peshtigo kills two dogs, under investigation

PESHTIGO, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials are saying that a residential fire in Peshtigo is under investigation, but not considered suspicious.

According to the Peshtigo Fire Department, on July 10 around 3 p.m. crews were sent to a residence on Woodridge Drive for a reported garage fire. When officials arrived, heavy smoke and fire was reportedly spreading to the residence and attic.

A parked vehicle, pop-up camper and multiple pine trees were also burning. Other agencies were called in to assist.

No residents were home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. However, two dogs did die from the fire.

Firefighters were on scene for about four hours. The cause of the fire is still under investigation but is not believed to be suspicious.

No additional information was provided, and Local 5 will continue to update this story.