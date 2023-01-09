MOSEL, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was transported to a Sheboygan County hospital after a residential fire in the Town of Mosel.

According to a release, on Monday, January 9, 2023, Sheboygan County Emergency Communications Department received a 911 call for a structure fire on Deerfield Lane.

Upon arrival, authorities reported a large amount of smoke and flames visible from the attached garage. The fire reportedly spread to the main residence causing severe damage.

One resident was transported to an area hospital to be treated for minor injuries. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

No further information was provided.

Local 5 News will update this if more details are released.