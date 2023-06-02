LIMA, Wis. (WFRV) – A residential fire in the Town of Lima on Thursday night caused ‘severe damage’ after flames spread from the home’s garage to the main structure.

According to a release from the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a 911 call reporting a fire on the 2900 block of Sunset Drive around 9:35 p.m. on June 1.

Officials say the fire had been reported to start in the garage which eventually spread to the main structure.

The fire caused severe damage to the residence, however, no injuries were reported.

The following public safety resources that assisted in this incident include:

Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office

Sheboygan Falls Fire Department

Oostburg Fire Department

Cascade Fire Department

Waldo Fire Department

Adell Fire Department

Cedar Grove Fire Department

Random Lake Fire Department

Oostburg first responders

Cedar Grove first responders

Sheboygan County Fire Investigation Team

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.