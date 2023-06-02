LIMA, Wis. (WFRV) – A residential fire in the Town of Lima on Thursday night caused ‘severe damage’ after flames spread from the home’s garage to the main structure.
According to a release from the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a 911 call reporting a fire on the 2900 block of Sunset Drive around 9:35 p.m. on June 1.
Officials say the fire had been reported to start in the garage which eventually spread to the main structure.
The fire caused severe damage to the residence, however, no injuries were reported.
The following public safety resources that assisted in this incident include:
- Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office
- Sheboygan Falls Fire Department
- Oostburg Fire Department
- Cascade Fire Department
- Waldo Fire Department
- Adell Fire Department
- Cedar Grove Fire Department
- Random Lake Fire Department
- Oostburg first responders
- Cedar Grove first responders
- Sheboygan County Fire Investigation Team
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.