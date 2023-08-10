SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Seven people in Sheboygan are without a home following a Thursday morning fire.

According to the Sheboygan Fire Department, on August 10 around 12:20 a.m., reports of a chimney fire in the 2500 block of Leon Court. Six units with the Sheboygan Fire Department were sent to the initial alarm.

Heavy fire coming from the rear of the house was seen when authorities arrived. The alarm was upgraded to an additional level, which brought six more units.

Officials say that the fire was brought under control ‘quickly’. The building had about $100,000 in damages.

Seven occupants are without a home due to the fire. The cause of the fire is reportedly still under investigation.

The scene was cleared around 3:20 a.m. There were no reported injuries.

No additional information was provided.