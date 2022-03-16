SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters with the Sheboygan Fire Department quickly put out a fire at a two-story residence, but two people are without a home.

According to the Sheboygan Fire Department, on March 16 around 6:30 a.m., crews responded to a reported fire in the 1500 block of North 12th Street. When firefighters arrived they reportedly found smoke coming from the second floor of the residence.

The fire was quickly put out with ‘minimal damage’ to the residence. Two people from the second floor of the residence are without a home.

However, the residents in the first floor were able to return. Officials say that the damage is estimated at $50,000.

There were no injuries reported, and authorities are asking everyone to check their smoke detector batteries and ensure the detectors are functioning.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.