TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – A house fire in the City of Two Rivers caused around $30,000 of damage on Monday at around 12:30 p.m.

According to a release, the fire was on the 1300 block of School Street. Fire officials say upon arrival, the crews noticed smoke and flames out of the second-story windows of the building.

It is reported that all occupants of the house were evacuated prior to the arrival of fire crews who then entered the building and extinguished the fire.

No injuries were reported as a result and the incident is under investigation.

Two Rivers Fire Department was assisted by Mishicot Fire & Rescue and Rockwell Fire Department.

