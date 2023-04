Editors Note: This story has been updated to correct that the fire is on Nelsen Road, not Nelson Road.

WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Waupaca County are asking drivers to avoid the area as they battle a fire on Nelsen Road.

The Waupaca Area Fire District posted on their Facebook page around 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, saying there was an active incident there.

Details are scarce on the incident at this time.

Local 5 News will update this when more information is made available.