Fire in Western Wisconsin kills more than 3 dozen dogs, 2 cats

SPARTA, Wis. (AP) — More than three dozen dogs and two cats died from smoke inhalation after a house fire north of Sparta.

Fire officials say crews were sent to a house fire on Sunday afternoon and had to force their way into the building.

Inside, they found several dogs kenneled on the first story. A total of 14 adult dogs and 12 puppies died.

Two cats also died. Several dogs that were in outside kennels were unharmed.

Sparta is just over three hours west of Green Bay.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.