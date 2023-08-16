HARRISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire at a home that was currently under construction in Calumet County that multiple crews worked to put out has caused extensive damage, the cause of which is currently under investigation.

A release from the Harrison Fire Department states that the fire occurred at a residence on Delta Drive around 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Harrison Fire Department responded with three engines, one heavy rescue, and a utility truck. When crews arrived, it was confirmed that a multi-story residential structure was ‘fully-involved.’

Additional crews were called to the scene and deployed a defensive attack due to extensive flames and the spread of the fire.

“The type of construction was also a contributing factor in the decision as the home was under construction and built using insulated concrete formwork which posed a potential collapse hazard for firefighters,” said the Harrison Fire Department.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Harrison Fire Department was assisted by the following:

Brillion Fire Department

Buchanan Fire Department

Buchanan/Combined Locks First Responders

Calumet County Sheriff’s Office

Forest Junction Fire Department

Fox Crossing Fire Department

Hilbert Fire Department

Hollandtown Fire Department

Stockbridge Fire Department

No further information was provided.