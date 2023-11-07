SCOTT, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Sheboygan County say they are investigating an incident in which a barn was ruled a total loss after it caught on fire Monday night.

According to a release from the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded at 9:33 p.m. to W8202 Tower Drive in the Town of Scott for what was reported to the Sheboygan County Emergency Communications Department as a barn fire.

Officials say the barn was reported to be fully engulfed by flames and has been ruled a total loss. At the time of the fire, the barn is said to have been used for storage and no people or animals were injured during the incident.

At this time, no other information is available and authorities with the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office say the cause of the fire is under investigation.