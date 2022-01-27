Fire near Kelly Lake, first responders on scene

OCONTO, CO., Wis. (WFRV) – A house caught fire near N Kelly Lake Road, by boat landing number four, in Oconto County.
Local 5 has sent a photographer to the scene.
This article will be updated when more information is released.
NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County, Shawano County
by: Cora SeibtPosted: / Updated:
OCONTO, CO., Wis. (WFRV) – A house caught fire near N Kelly Lake Road, by boat landing number four, in Oconto County.
Local 5 has sent a photographer to the scene.
This article will be updated when more information is released.