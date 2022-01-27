NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Fire near Kelly Lake, first responders on scene

Local News

OCONTO, CO., Wis. (WFRV) – A house caught fire near N Kelly Lake Road, by boat landing number four, in Oconto County.

Local 5 has sent a photographer to the scene.

  • Credit: Ellen Rentmeester
  • Credit: Ellen Rentmeester
  • Credit: Ellen Rentmeester
  • Credit: Ellen Rentmeester
  • Credit: Ellen Rentmeester

This article will be updated when more information is released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

