POLK, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Wisconsin have released more information regarding the pallet fire that caused nearly 50 agencies to respond.

According to the Slinger Fire Department, firefighters used roughly 1.5 million gallons of water to extinguish the flames at the Oak Creek Wood Products factory off of I-41 southbound and Highway 60.

Authorities say the fire stemmed from a piece of equipment and a mulch pile that was actively on fire and spreading quickly. The fire continued to spread throughout the facility due to the amount of flammable material.

Slinger firefighters say there is no word on exactly how much damage was caused from the devastating fire and the incident remains under investigation.

Those traveling in the area may still see smoke for the next few weeks. Fire officials say the extinguished mulch piles may smoke for a couple of weeks as cooldown continues.

