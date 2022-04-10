FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Everyone is okay after a fire at a home in Fond du Lac.

According to Fond du Lac Fire Rescue, they responded to a home on N. Park Ave. Sunday at 1:36 p.m. for reports of a fire. When crews arrived, they found a fire smoldering after a resident had extinguished the fire on the front porch.

Firefighters believe the cause of the fire was improperly discarded smoking materials. The fire did not extend beyond the porch.

FDLFR reminds residents to double-check all smoking materials when discarding them, especially on windy days.

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue porch fire

No one was injured in the fire.