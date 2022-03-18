GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are without a home in Green Bay after a kitchen fire caused an estimated $30,000 in damages.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, on March 18 around 2:45 a.m. crews were sent to the 1100 block of Day Street for a reported house fire. When crews arrived they found fire was coming out of the back of the house.

The fire was reportedly quickly knocked down. The house had fire damage in the rear kitchen area with heavy smoke damage across the rest of the home.

Two people are reportedly without a home and are being assisted by the American Red Cross. There were no reported injuries from the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The fire caused an estimated $30,000 in damages.

There was no additional information provided at this time